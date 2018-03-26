Unemployment Rates Remain Stable

Bureau of Labor Statistics releases unemployment report.

DULUTH, Minn. – A new report released Friday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows unemployment rates were lower in February in seven states and stable in 43 states.

The report shows the national unemployment rate was unchanged and remains at 4.1 percent.

Wisconsin was one of the seven states with a slight decrease in unemployment.

The rate there now sits at 2.9 percent.

The rate in Minnesota was at 3.2 percent in February which still remains below the national average.