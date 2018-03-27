Duluth’s Many Rivers Montessori School Breaks Ground On New Building

The Many Rivers Montessori School will move from a rental property to a 41,000 square foot new home.

DULUTH, Minn. – Some Northland students will soon be attending classes in a new place.

The Many Rivers Montessori School in Duluth’s Woodland neighborhood is moving to a new building this fall.

School faculty and staff, students and city officials were all on hand for the groundbreaking.

Parts of the former Cobb Elementary School will be renovated and the front portion of the building will be occupied by early childhood students.

“A lot of what we’re doing is taking two traditional classrooms, removing the interior wall to make one large Montessori size classroom environment and then doing new finishes with that. Then we’re adding a new elevator so the building is accessible.

School administrators say it’s about building a future and not just a new school.

“We plan to have about 150 students in the fall and it will support us with the class sizes we want to get a total enrollment in the vicinity of 200,” said Head of School

The new school is set to open the day after Labor Day.