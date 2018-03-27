Fatal Accident in Iron County

Authorities continue to investigate the crash.

IRON COUNTY, Minn. – A fatal accident occurred this morning on US Hwy 2 in Iron County.

At this time a portion of US 2 is closed and authorities are unsure when it will reopen.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Department is continuing to investigate the incident.

According to authorities there is no other information known at this time.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Department shared this link to 511wi.gov on their Facebook page for other highway information.

We will continue to update this story as more information about the incident is released.