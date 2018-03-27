Prince Toxicology Report Shows Very High Drug Level

Prince was 57 when he was found alone and unresponsive in an elevator at his Paisley Park estate.

(AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

CHANHASSEN, Minn. (AP) – A toxicology report shows Prince had exceedingly high concentrations of fentanyl in his body when he died.

Prince was 57 when he died of an accidental overdose on April 21, 2016.

A fentanyl overdose was listed as the cause.

A confidential toxicology report obtained Monday by The Associated Press shows the concentration of fentanyl in Prince’s blood was 67.8 micrograms per liter – a level experts called “exceedingly high,” even for someone with a tolerance to opioids.