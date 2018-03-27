Prince Toxicology Report Shows Very High Drug Level

Prince was 57 when he was found alone and unresponsive in an elevator at his Paisley Park estate.
The Associated Press
(AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

CHANHASSEN, Minn. (AP) – A toxicology report shows Prince had exceedingly high concentrations of fentanyl in his body when he died.

Prince was 57 when he died of an accidental overdose on April 21, 2016.

A fentanyl overdose was listed as the cause.

A confidential toxicology report obtained Monday by The Associated Press shows the concentration of fentanyl in Prince’s blood was 67.8 micrograms per liter – a level experts called “exceedingly high,” even for someone with a tolerance to opioids.

