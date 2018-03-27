Prince Toxicology Report Shows Very High Drug Level
Prince was 57 when he was found alone and unresponsive in an elevator at his Paisley Park estate.
CHANHASSEN, Minn. (AP) – A toxicology report shows Prince had exceedingly high concentrations of fentanyl in his body when he died.
Prince was 57 when he died of an accidental overdose on April 21, 2016.
A fentanyl overdose was listed as the cause.
A confidential toxicology report obtained Monday by The Associated Press shows the concentration of fentanyl in Prince’s blood was 67.8 micrograms per liter – a level experts called “exceedingly high,” even for someone with a tolerance to opioids.