Spring Cleaning is Necessary for Electronics, Too

Verizon Wireless Electronic Spring Cleaning

DULUTH, Minn. – Spring has arrived and you might be starting to clean up your house as the weather begins to warm up, but what about your electronic devices?

Many of those gadgets need cleaning up, too.

This time of year it helps to clear your phone’s storage by deleting apps or transferring pictures to another device.

Experts say it’s also important to update software on all of your electronic devices.

For more information head to verizonwireless.com or call (218) 213-9224.

Verizon Wireless is located at 2112 Maple Grove Rd.