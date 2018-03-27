Study: Kids With Autism Less Likely to be Fully Vaccinated

The study was published Monday in the journal, Jama Pediatrics.

According to a new study children with autism spectrum disorder are significantly less likely to be fully vaccinated than children unaffected by autism.

It found that 80 percent of children with autism received all vaccines recommended for kids ages four to sex versus 94 percent for children without autism.

The study also found that younger siblings of autistic children are less likely to be fully vaccinated.

Many parents worry that there may be an association between vaccines and autism but research over the years has shown no such connection.