Thousands of Easter Lilies Ordered in the Northland

It's not too late to stop in and grab your Easter Lilies.

DULUTH, Minn.- Easter is quickly approaching and one flower has become a staple for the holiday.

Easter Lillies are already sold out in some shops around Duluth. Engwall Florist stock ups eight weeks in advance and expects to sell out every year. The lilies are used to welcome family and for church decorations.

“It is a little different than most flowers that we see throughout the year,” Engwall Florist owner Rod Lodsaline said. “There is something that is very attractive and pretty neat about that white flower.”

The flower shop sells nearly 1,000 pots every year. It’s not too late to stop in and grab your Easter Lilies.