Today: Officials Discuss State Park Funding

DNR officials will detail critical repairs.

DULUTH, Minn. – Today DNR officials will be busy giving a tour at Jay Cooke State Park with the hope of local lawmakers in St. Paul listening in.

The DNR is set to detail critical repairs needed to various state parks, building, roads, and trails.

The DNR Commissioner, DNR Capital Investment Director, and Department of Administration Commissioner will be on hand during the tour from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.

These officials will discuss how the Governors requested 130 million dollars in bonding funds would be used across the state.