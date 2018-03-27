Trump to end Deportation Protection for Liberians

Liberians have been eligible for Deferred Enforcement Departure since 1999.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Trump administration is ending a program that allows citizens of Liberia living in the U.S. to avoid deportation.

But it’s allowing a one-year “wind-down” period to ease their return.

The program allows them to live and work in the U.S.

A memorandum issued by President Donald Trump Tuesday says conditions in Liberia have improved substantially and that the country has made “significant progress in restoring stability and democratic governance.”

To provide an “orderly transition” and give Liberia’s government time to “reintegrate” its returning citizens, beneficiaries will be given a 12-month window during which they’re still allowed to live in the U.S. and work.

The protections for all Liberian beneficiaries will now end March 31, 2019.