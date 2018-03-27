Two Harbors Church is Home to Oldest Congregation in City

Northland Uncovered: United Church of Two Harbors

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – The community at church often becomes family for those in the congregation.

One church up the North Shore has had that feeling for over 110 years.

Don Lindahl is a life-long Two Harbors resident and he’s passionate about the history of the United Church of Two Harbors because it represents important moments in his life.

“When I met my wife we started coming here and we were married here in 1962, it’s a long time ago,” Lindahl explained, “my kids were baptized here and they’re members here.”

The family has stayed because of the community that’s developed over the years.

It’s the first congregation established in Two Harbors as it was formed in 1887.

Changes came nearly 50 years ago as two congregations, the Presbyterians and the Methodists, merged to form one united group.

Lindahl remembers moving day well, “we had lots of people working on both sides.”

That work continued throughout the years as renovations keep this church functioning.

“The whole downstairs has been redone. We tore that up and that was about a year project,” Lindahl explained.

All the pews were also refinished, “shoved it out the door right there on the sidewalk and we had 15–20 people out there. They did stripped all the furniture here and then they came around through that door and brought it in,” said Lindahl.

The flooring got an upgrade, too.

“The carpeting cost more than the church did when they built it in 1906,” Lindahl recalls.

This is the third building on site.

“One of the stained glass windows was brought in from the church that burned down,” explained United Church of Two Harbors Pastor Paula Gaboury.

Those stained glass windows cover all of the main level as folks from all around stop by to take them in.

“I’ve never been in a church that has so much artwork, stained glass windows especially,” said Gaboury.

One honors the lives lost in a tragic 1905 storm.

Touches like the Seaman’s Memorial create a space of love and support for those seeking it.

“What I see when I walk in here is peace and calm and I just feel wrapped in warmth and I want to stay here,” explained Gaboury.

All are welcome to stop by to see the stained glass windows at any time.

The congregation is celebrating 50 years united next year, and they’re planning a big celebration for the weekend of June 22, 2019.

For more information on the church head to ucth.org or call 218 834-4257.

The church is located at 531 3rd Ave., Two Harbors, MN 55616.