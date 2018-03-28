3rd Huskies Hot Stove Of 2018

Huskies front office invites community to talk baseball over beer and food.

DULUTH, Minn.- Summer may not be here just yet, but the Duluth Huskies sure know how to stay relevant in the off season.

The organization hosted its third “Huskies Hot Stove” event of the year at Carmody Irish Pub to talk all things baseball all to get baseball fans excited for the upcoming season.

“Fans get to ask me questions on what’s going on with the team, we pass out the roster, we talk about players, all the fun promotions that are going on at the ballpark, everything that’s going on…anybody that shows up at one of these events gets the inside scoop” said Huskies General Manager, Greg Culver.

Four more “Hot Stove” events are scheduled in the upcoming months.