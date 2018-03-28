Some Aetna Customers Will see Lower Prices

The company believes rebates should be passed along to consumers.

Some customers whose prescription medicines are covered by Aetna could get a break at the drug store next year.

Aetna says, starting the first of the year it will pass along to consumers the rebates it receives from drug manufacturers.

Aetna’s CEO says the company believes its customers should benefit from those discounts and rebates.

The move will likely affect about three million customers who are enrolled in a certain type of job-based insurance coverage.

Rival United Healthcare made a similar announcement earlier this month affecting its seven million consumers.

The actions come amid President Trump’s pledge to lower the cost of prescription drugs.