Animal Answers: Easter Baskets Over Bunnies

Education Coordinators at Lake Superior Zoo Remind of the Commitment Bunnies and Chickens Come With

DULUTH, Minn. – With Easter right around the corner, many folks are purchasing candies, baskets and other gifts for children ahead of the holiday.

However, Lake Superior Zoo Education Program Coordinator Jessamy Schwartz says now is not the time to purchase a bunny or chicken for your children.

She wants to remind people that these animals can live to be more than ten years old and require a lot of commitment.

Many pet stores across the country have stopped selling rabbits during the Easter holiday.

For information and to purchase tickets for the upcoming Easter Eggstravaganza at the Zoo, click here.