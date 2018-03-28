Bill to Allow Pipeline Construction Advances

Pipeline progress

DULUTH, Minn. – The years-long debate on whether to replace Enbridge Energy’s line 3 oil pipeline across northern Minnesota could be coming to an end a little sooner than expected.

The state has been reviewing this controversial project since 2015 with the public utilities commission expected to make its final decision this summer on whether to allow the replacement.

But a bill sponsored by Rep. Dan Fabian of Roseau would end that ongoing process by authorizing construction of the 337 mile pipeline that would carry crude oil from Canada.

Across northern Minnesota to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior the bill would allow Enbridge to build the pipeline “at its sole discretion” along the route that it proposed in its application.

After a contentious debate Tuesday the committee approved the bill on a split-voice vote and sent it to the House floor.