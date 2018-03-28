Gardeners Getting Ready for Growing Season

Dan's Feed Bin Is Busy With Customers Getting Their Soil Ready

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Gardeners across the Northland are getting their planting done ahead of this year’s growing season.

Dan’s Feed Bin in Superior estimates they go through about three tons of lawn seed, and four or five-hundred pounds of garden seed every year.

It’s still pretty cold outside but customers are getting a jump start on getting their soil ready.

“We need the soil to be at least fifty degrees before you can start seeing plants germinate and grow, which we won’t see until after the last frost, which is usually end of May, beginning of June time, so a lot of indoor starting,” said James Wicklund, manager of Dan’s Feed Bin.

While getting your summer lawns ready, Dan’s Feed Bin recommends not using heavy mineral fertilizer because it can cause over-fertilization.