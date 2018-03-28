Gentle Giant Visits Hospice House

A dog with a big heart and the ability to lower anxiety and depression.

DULUTH, Minn.- Nova is a 2 year old 120 pound Newfoundland that began her therapy dog career at just 6 months old.

She has already made more than 150 visits and clocked over 700 hours of service time. Folks here at Solvay say nova has been a great addition to the team.

“I typically find someone that is hopeless, depressed, sad, anxious and it kind of just flips that whole cycle around for them and they usually walk away with a smile” said owner and volunteer, Jack Lee.

Nova has also visited many schools, working with learning disabled children. She also visits college campuses. And no matter where she goes Nova is an expert at bringing smiles to peoples faces.