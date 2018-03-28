Kenny Wong’s Owners Retiring After Nearly 30 Years In Business

Kenny Wong's is located at 1901 Tower Ave. in Superior.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – The people behind Kenny Wong’s restaurant in Superior are finally hanging up their aprons and chef’s hats after nearly three decades.

Kenny Wong’s has been a longtime fixture for Chinese cuisine and Kenny says it’s now time to slow down.

Retirement is calling his name and his last day will be May 12.

He says it hasn’t hit him yet, but when that day comes he will be emotional and he has a message for his dedicated customers.

“I love my customers. Everybody came in whether deliver or pickup, we really appreciate it,” said Wong. “That’s how I kept my business going, because people keep coming back.”

Kenny and his wife, Sherrie King, have been a tag team.

Sherrie says she’s the entertainer and Kenny is the cook.

She hopes customers will continue to support the new owners.

The former owner of the now closed Pak’s Green Corner will be taking over the space and Kenny and Sherrie say they wish her all the success.

“I feel like I accomplished what I set out to do,” said King. “We have a restaurant where we gave quality, quantity and friendliness. That was my goal, we achieved it.”

Kenny and Sherrie plan to move to South Carolina to be closer to family and enjoy the warmer weather.