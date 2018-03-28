LSC Career & Transfer Fair Helping Students Break Into Health Care Industry

Many students attend the Career & Transfer Fair to obtain a part-time job or continue their education with a four year degree.

DULUTH, Minn. – Every year Lake Superior College hosts a Career and Transfer Fair to help students make a plan toward their future.

Sixty-five companies and 15 transfer schools hosted the event.

Many of the students are looking for jobs in the health care field.

“A lot of our students are in healthcare programs, nursing or other allied health career programs. There is a lot of demand for those fields in this area,” says LSC Career Services Director Eric Brandt. “Then we have another group that’s in our business and industry programs that could include manufacturing, business type careers.”

Career services also says the fair helps ease anxiety students have when talking with recruiters.