Onyx Apartment Complex Nearing Completion

Superior's new luxurious apartment complex is set to be completed by summer 2018.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Onyx apartment complex is well underway, raising the standards of living in the superior community.

The complex will have a fitness center, community room, heated garage parking, and even a pet spa.

It also provides a healthier environment for its tenants with an h–vac system to ensure fresh air supply to the units.

“It just gives people a better option to be able to live in Superior and feel they have good housing to live in, secure housing” said co-owner, Ryan W. Nelson.

The upper floors are set to be leased out starting June 1st, followed by the lower floors July 1st.