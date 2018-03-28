Sawyer Co. Man Charged In Father’s Stabbing

Victim Listed In Good Condition

SAND LAKE, Wis. – Sawyer County Deputies say they responded to a stabbing report early this morning in the Town of Sand Lake.

According to authorities the stabbing occurred at a residence located on County Highway E.

The suspect, 20-year-old Gary W. Butler III, was taken into custody at the scene and has been charged with attempted homicide.

He remains in custody on $25,000 cash bond.

The victim, 38-year-old Gary R. Butler, Jr., who is the suspect’s father, was transported to Hayward Area Memorial Hospital for stab wounds to his upper chest area and right hand.

The victim was later transferred to Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth where he was listed in good condition Wednesday evening.

This incident remains under investigation.