Similar Surroundings, Different ‘Dogs

UMD Prepares For Back-to-Back Trips to The Frozen Four

DULUTH, Minn.- The countdown has begun for the UMD Bulldogs as they prepare for the Frozen Four down in St.Paul. Most fans are well aware of the teams last trip to the Xcel Energy Center back in 2011 when the ‘Doggies won it all. This years team however, is not concerned with that season, but rather last season, as the memories of the Frozen Four in Chicago return for the upperclassmen. One man with a different outlook however is goalie Hunter Shepard who watched last season from the bench and is now taking the reins for his own shot at the title.

Sophomore Goalie Hunter Shepard, “Losing a lot of guys last year, some people thinking it was a rebuilding year for us. I think that put a little chip on our shoulders, so that’s definitely been our mentality a little bit here down the stretch.”

Different from last year, most would’ve consider UMD a long shot to make it this far, but that’s a mentality they plan to use to their advantage.

Sophomore Forward Joey Anderson, “We’ve nothing to lose, so we’re just going out there and playing hockey. That’s great way to go into the games too, even if we were considered favorites I think still just going in there and playing our game and playing loose and free is exactly what we need to do right now.”