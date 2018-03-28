Superior City Leaders Hold Community Listening Sessions

Tonights Community Listening Sessions will discuss the broad community.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior city leaders and folks from the UW-Superior Center for Community Engaged Learning have been working together to make the town a better place.

They have been jointly conducting a series of community listening sessions to determine significant assets and the greatest needs of the community as identified by the citizens of Superior.

Through 13 different sessions, different key groups in Superior have had the opportunity to provide input on local needs and priorities.

There are three remaining sessions, and a great deal of information has already been collected.

You can visit uwsuper.edu to find more information about the listening sessions.