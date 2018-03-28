Superior Elementary Parents Learn School District’s Emergency Procedures

Parents Learned How They Can Help Districts Prepare for Potential Violent Incidents

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A parent’s worst nightmare is an emergency at their kids’ school.

Wednesday, parents at Superior Elementary Schools learned about the district’s plans for preventing violence and how they can help.

Over the last year, the Superior School District has added new security measures and installed buzzer systems at the front doors of all their schools, and they’ve made a point to designate one main entrance and exit at every building.

At the forum, officials told parents what to expect in an emergency.

They are told to monitor their phone and email and wait for updates and instructions so they don’t get in the way of first responders.

They also discussed the district’s evacuation and lockdown procedures, and all the district does to keep kids safe.

“We want to create a safe, welcoming environment,” said Kate Tesch, Principal at Bryant Elementary. “We don’t want it to feel like prison, we want it to be welcoming but yet we want to make sure it’s safe and kids can go about being kids and learning and growing and having fun without worrying about being safe.”

Parents learned how important it is to keep their children’s emergency contact up to date and how to talk to their kids about violent situations.

“To make sure we’re all on the same page so that we’re communicating that info to our children so that they know that not only their parents understand but their principals, their teachers, we’re all in it together,” said Katie Gallagher, who is the mother of two kids enrolled at Great Lakes Elementary.

Superior Public Schools have police liaison officers. Faculty and students practice different safety procedures.

Governor Scott Walker (R-Wis.) recently approved at $100 million plan to tighten school security at schools.

The Superior School District tells the district would like to use whatever funds they may get to invest in an automatic door locking system for all schools.

About fifty parents attended the program tonight. District officials want to have another crisis intervention event to reach even more families.