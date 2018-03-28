Therapy dog Helps Middle School Students
Therapy dog visits
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. – A Wisconsin School is benefiting from a new “best friend.”
A special therapy dog, initially meant to help only a few middle school students, is now having an impact on nearly everyone inside the building.
As the halls flood with over a thousand students between classes a special four-legged friend may stick out.
But, he’s no stranger at Chippewa Falls Middle School.
In fact, he’s become quite the household name.
Charlie is a therapy dog at the middle school and began working with students in speech and language services.
Charlie has become a staple in the lives of many students.
Now this four-legged local celebrity roams the halls providing a sense of calm and an entire school together.