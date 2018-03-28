UW-Superior and Superior City Leaders Join Forces to Create Better City Environment

Three Community Listening Sessions Remain in Series

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior City leaders and folks from the UW-Superior Center for Community Engaged Learning have been working together to make the town a better place.

Together, they’ve been hosting a series of community listening sessions to determine needs of the community.

In previous sessions, students, the elderly and more have given their opinions on what is important to the citizens of Superior.

There are three remaining sessions.

The first is tonight, Wednesday, March 28 at the Yellowjacket Union from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.

The next is Wednesday, April 4 from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m., followed by a session on Thursday, April 19 from 7:00 – 8:30 p.m.

The listening sessions are open to the public.

For more information, head to uwsuper.edu.