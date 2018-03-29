AILRC Hosts Spring Feast

DULUTH, Minn.- With the start of spring comes the start of a new year for the Ojibwe tribe; Which means it’s time for their annual feast at UMD.

The American Indian Learning Resource Center collaborated with the Dance and Drum Exhibition from Northland community schools for the event, which serves as a way for students to experience the Ojibwe culture while also providing some guidance for students feeling lost in their college experience.

“We’re okay with people asking questions and maybe questions they’re afraid to ask. So starting with an event like this and conversing over food and watching a great exhibition, that’s kind of getting people in the door that way” said Cassidy Vena, an adviser for the AILRC.

The feast takes place every spring semester at UMD serving as a way to bring the community together.