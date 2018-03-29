Arrest Warrant Issued for Home Invasion Suspect

The suspect should be considered dangerous.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – An arrest warrant has been issued for the man allegedly involved in the abduction, battery, and home invasion of a Superior man last week.

According to Superior police Richard (Ricky) Travis Edstrom, 33, is wanted for multiple felonies including: robbery, burglary, aggravated battery, kidnapping, and false imprisonment.

Edstrom was allegedly involved in the abduction of 35-year-old Charles E. Day, Jr., of Superior, on March 20 from his home in Homecroft Court trailer park.

Day was eventually located in Duluth and then arrested for a felony warrant on unrelated charges.

Day is currently in custody for what is believed to be a drug related warrant.

Edstrom should be considered dangerous and is aware that police are searching for him.

Anyone who has additional information regarding Edstrom or this incident is asked to contact the Superior Police Department by calling the Tip Line at 715-395-7468 or texting an anonymous tip to 847411, keyword SPDTIP.