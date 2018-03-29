Blue Moon to Release Marijuana Infused Beer

Marijuana is now coming to a brewery near you.

Blue moon is now launching three, marijuana infused drinks that promise just as much of a buzz as their normal drafts.

The three drafts are alcohol free and instead have marijuana.

The brewer says the drinks will hit the user at the same pace as if they were drinking normal beer.

The drinks will be sold only in Colorado to start and are available in the fall.