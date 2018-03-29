Duluth Library Treated for Bed Bugs

Staff discovered a bed bug on the first floor yesterday.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Public Library is being treated for bed bugs after staff members discovered a bed bug in one area of the first floor yesterday.

A pest management company was called to the library yesterday to complete a thorough inspection and ensure the library would be open for normal operating business hours today.

All three floors of the library were treated after business hours last night and two more treatments will be conducted in the next few weeks.

The product used, Crossfire, for treatment takes about an hour to dry but once dry the space and furniture is safe for use.

The other two branches do not have reported findings of bed bugs, but will be inspected as a precautionary measure.