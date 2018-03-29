Duluth Park Series Begins Tonight

Hoops Brewing is hosting the event.

DULUTH, Minn. – This evening you can support Chester Bowl Park as the Duluth Park Series begins.

Hoops Brewing is hosting the event and will debut a Chester Bowl pale ale.

The Duluth Running Co will also be selling a limited edition Chester Bowl shirt.

Proceeds benefit the Chester Bowl Scholarship Fund.

Last year, Chester was awarded over $25,000 in scholarship money between their summer kids camps and winter ski program, and were able to fulfill all of the scholarship requests.

The event beings tonight at 6:00 p.m.