Duluth Public Library Back Open After Bed Bug Scare

Bed bugs are not dangerous, but an allergic reaction to several bites may need medical attention.

DULUTH, Minn. – What seemed like a normal day at the Duluth Public Library ended up being interrupted by bed bugs.

A staff member found a bed bug on one of the chairs.

It happened during business hours on Wednesday, March 28.

The entire building was inspected and a few areas in the top two floors of the library had evidence of bed bugs.

The library was treated overnight and was open for business like usual on Thursday, March 29.

“Obviously it’s a nuisance and it’s something we don’t want in our library,” said Duluth Public Library Manager Carla Powers. “We don’t want in our homes, but we took action as quickly as we could, so that we could contain the situation and we should be fine for people to come in now.”

Guests were given informational sheets on bed bugs, which can be most likely spread through backpacks and mattresses.