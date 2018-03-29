Easter Brunch at JJ Astor

The restaurant created a special Easter brunch menu with new items.

DULUTH, Minn. – Numerous restaurants are gearing up for what’s expected to be a busy Easter Sunday.

One of those places will be JJ Astor at the Radisson.

That restaurant expects around 400 people for its buffet on Easter, meaning they will be cooking up about 60 pounds of turkey and 100 pounds of pork.

And get this, three hundred desserts.

“There are things that I like to make, there are things that I’ve heard that are unbelievably good, just a change of pace, it’s time to do something different” said Director of Food and Beverages, Robert Boyd.

Reservations are needed at most local spots, so it’s recommended to call them in soon.