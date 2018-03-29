Local Businesses Launch Project To Improve Duluth Parks

This is the launch for Duluth Park Series and it benefits Chester Bowl and Chester Park.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Running Company, DLH Clothing and Hoops Brewing have launched a fundraising effort for the city’s many parks.

It’s called, “The Duluth Park Series.”

The purpose is to help the city invest in Chester, Lester and Hartley Parks, including the Lakewalk.

The fundraising event was held at Hoops Brewing.

Money was raised through sales of a special “Park Brew” at Hoops and t–shirt sales with DLH.

“This fundraiser is specifically benefiting the scholarships which help youth programming, youth skiing within the park, which frees up the park to invest in other areas of the trails and maintenance,” said Clint Agar, Duluth Running Company CEO.

Stay tuned for more announcements with the “Duluth Park Series.”