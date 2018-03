One Local Business is Helping Customers Blow off Some Steam

Healthy Expressions Rage Room

DULUTH, Minn. – At some point in our lives we all experience stress.

From a daily routine to an upcoming event it’s bound to happen, but it can be difficult to relieve.

However, one local business in the Northland is looking to help.

Here at Healthy Expressions Rage Room it’s okay to break a few things and blow off some steam.