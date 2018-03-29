Quebec Training Continues For ‘Haitian Temptation’

Update On Al Sands Training Camp In Canada

QUEBEC, Can.- Training camp in only getting more intense for the ‘Haitian Temptation’ Al Sands as some impressive names have rolled into town. Sands’ new sparring partners include 6’6″ Russian champion Arslanbek Mahmudov along with Colombian heavyweight Oscar ‘KaBoom’ Rivas. Al Sands is actually the smallest fighter at this camp at 6’2″ and 220 lbs. but says he’s leaning a ton and feels very prepared for his plans this summer.