Scientists Discover new Organ in Human Body

It may be the body's largest organ.

A new study suggests that scientists may have found a newly identified “organ” in the human body.

It’s not a distinct well-defined organ like the heart, liver, or even the skin.

It’s made up of widespread, fluid-filled spaces in and between tissues all over the body known as the “interstitium.”

Scientists have long known about interstitial tissue and fluid but the new study raises the idea of calling it an “organ.”

One of the co-authors, published in the journal Scientific Reports, thinks it may be the body’s largest organ.

He estimates that it represents 20 percent of the body’s volume, while the skin accounts for 16 percent.

Not all experts agree that the interstitium is an actual organ.

The study also indicates that it may play a role in the spread of cancer cells.