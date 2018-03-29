Spicing up Dinner with Lyric Kitchen Bar

DULUTH, Minn. – As Spring begins to melt the snow and warm up the Northland, Lyric Kitchen Bar is heating things up in the kitchen.

For this week’s Cooking Connection, we’re making Jerk Pork Medallions with Dan Flesch, the Executive Chef for The Holiday Inn and Lyric Kitchen Bar.

The Lyric Kitchen Bar is located at 205 W. Superior St., Duluth, MN 55802.

They can be reached at 218-249-9000 or at lyrickitchenbar.com.

They are open 6:30 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. on Sundays, 6:30 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 6:30 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Jerked Jamaican Pork Medallions

Ingredients:

Shallots

garlic

2, 4 oz. pork medallions

seasoned flour mix

Pineapple

jerk seasoning

dark rum

vegetable stock

Directions: