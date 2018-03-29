Spicing up Dinner with Lyric Kitchen Bar
Cooking Connection: Jerked Jamaican Pork Medallions
DULUTH, Minn. – As Spring begins to melt the snow and warm up the Northland, Lyric Kitchen Bar is heating things up in the kitchen.
For this week’s Cooking Connection, we’re making Jerk Pork Medallions with Dan Flesch, the Executive Chef for The Holiday Inn and Lyric Kitchen Bar.
The Lyric Kitchen Bar is located at 205 W. Superior St., Duluth, MN 55802.
They can be reached at 218-249-9000 or at lyrickitchenbar.com.
They are open 6:30 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. on Sundays, 6:30 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 6:30 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Jerked Jamaican Pork Medallions
Ingredients:
- Shallots
- garlic
- 2, 4 oz. pork medallions
- seasoned flour mix
- Pineapple
- jerk seasoning
- dark rum
- vegetable stock
Directions:
- Warm olive oil in a pan
- Chop fresh shallots and garlic
- bread pork medallions in the seasoned flour mix
- Add pork to heated pan
- Add shallots, garlic and mushrooms
- Add fresh pineapple
- Add jerk seasoning
- Add dark rum
- Add vegetable stock
- Place pork on cooked grains and vegetables