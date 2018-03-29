St. Luke’s Doctor Stresses Importance of Kidney Screenings

March is National Kidney Month

DULUTH, Minn. – March is National Kidney Month and many don’t realize one in three Americans is at risk for Kidney Disease.

Local doctors tell us that’s why it’s so important to be screened for the disease.

Dr. Sandy Popham of St. Luke’s Nephrology Associates stopped by FOX 21 to speak on the topic.

Dr. Popham says those that are most at-risk are those with diabetes, hypertension, those with a family history of kidney disease, African Americans, Native Americans, and Hispanics.

She recommends seeing your doctor regularly, checking your blood pressure, and getting screened for diabetes.

To prevent kidney disease, Dr. Popham suggests exercising regularly and maintaining your diet.

During test checks, doctors will check your blood pressure or your urine.

Kidney disease is the ninth leading cause of death in the country.

For more information on the disease and how to prevent it, head to slhduluth.com or kidney.org.