Superior Public Library Adopting A Co-working Concept For Small Businesses

Developers eventually want to register the Superior Public Library with the Wisconsin Historical Society.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – If you’e not familiar with a co–working concept, that will change soon and it’s going to develop in the old Superior Public Library.

That library on Hammond Avenue functioned as just that until 1993, but now an architect based out of North Carolina will turn the Historical Carnegie Library into a small business hub.

Part of the goal is to have small businesses start off at the old Superior Public Library building and then blossom into the community.

The vision is simple bring in entrepreneurs, artists and small businesses to occupy the 2,000 square foot space on Hammond Avenue.

The three-story building will allow businesses to lease spaces and also will include conference rooms and a Makerspace area.

This is all part of a mission to create a culture will ultimately help grow superior’s economy.

“I think this will show the community that there are people that care about these old buildings that want to fix them up and re-purpose them, turn them into working spaces again,” said Broker Matt Osterlund.

There will also be a full café with free coffee available daily and free beer as well.

An open house is scheduled for April 18 to tour the space. Construction is scheduled to begin this summer and be completed by next spring.

