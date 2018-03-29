Two Suspects Arrested in Northland College Fires

Authorities continue to investigate the incidents.

ASHLAND, Wis. – The Ashland Fire and Police Departments have arrested two suspects they believe were involved with the March 19 fires at Northland College in Ashland.

One suspect is a 30-year-old from Ashland and the other is an 18-year-old from Minneapolis/St. Paul.

Both suspects were students at the college.

The suspects were arrested on possible charges of arson and recklessly endangering the safety of others.

Earlier this month two fires were intentionally set at Northland College; one in a restroom of Wheeler Hall and another in the restroom of Fenenga Hall later that evening.

There were no injuries in the fires and damage estimates are not available.

It is believed the two fires and suspects are not connected to one another.