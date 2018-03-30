41 Chihuahua Puppies Rescued From Carlton County Home

There was no available information about charges or arrests at this time.

CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. – According to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office and Golden Valley Animal Humane Society, 41 Chihuahua and Chihuahua mix dogs were rescued early Wednesday morning from a single-family home in Carlton County.

A complaint of 21-30 dogs living in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions made to the Golden Valley Animal Humane Society sparked a visit to the home earlier this week.

According to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, the owners voluntarily surrendered the dogs, some of which were unweaned puppies.

There was no available information about charges or arrests at this time.

The Humane Society is asking for donations for vaccinations and treatments as well as finding the puppies new loving homes.

For more information you can visit the Animal Humane Society website at ahs.mn/CarltonCountyChihuahuas.