8th District Congressional Candidate Michelle Lee Announces Large Endorsement

Michelle is one of seven candidates running for Minnesota's 8th Congressional District seat.

DULUTH, Minn.- Minnesota’s 8th District Congressional Candidate Michelle Lee received a big endorsement from former Lieutenant Governor Yyonne Prettner Solon.

Lee says Yyonne Prettner Solon never lost sight of the needs of the people and is proud to have Solon’s endorsement. During the campaign Solon will be serving as Lee’s senior political adviser.

“I have promised Solon, just as I have promised the people of this District that I will dedicate myself to carefully listening to the opinions of all residents of this district,” (DFL) 8th District Congressional Candidate Michelle Lee said.

Mutliple candidates are vying for the Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District seat after Rick Nolan announced he will not be running for re–election a month ago.

Democratic candidates running are; Kirsten Hagen Kennedy, Jason Metsa Leah Phifer and Joe Radinovich. Under the republican party Pete Stuaber and Ray Skip Sandman is running for the green party.