Board of Trade Building is set for Construction

The construction process could take between one and two years.

DULUTH, Minn. – Construction is set to begin at the Board of Trade Building this summer for a new mixed use site after being damaged by a storm a few years ago.

The owners of Dubin Does Duluth, which is based out of Chicago, say they plan to have multiple levels used for commercial businesses while other levels will be used for residencies.

Officials from the group say they hope to get help from the city in order to make the complex happen, which could mean a loan.

There are no plans to remove the current businesses at the site.

The construction process could take between one and two years.