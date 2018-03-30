Bong Veterans Historical Center Enlists Stuffed Animals Into Military

Kids prepared to send their favorite stuffed animal to go through boot camp training.

The Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior hosted a boot camp where animals from all walks of life can enlist in different branches of the military.

This is the inaugural Stuffie Boot Camp that welcomes stuffed animals like bears, gorillas and kangaroos.

They spent time coloring and earning military patches for their stuffie.

The boot camp also has an educational component teaching kids about the military with a focus on World War II.

“When they come in they’ll get a dog tag that they get to write their name and their stuffies names on and then they will put out a patch and that’s how their stuffie will get enlisted into which branch,” said Bong Veterans Historical Center Intern Carys Jeffrey.

Caiden and Cullen were more than happy to bring their stuffies named “B-Bear and “Boe” to Stuffie Boot Camp.

They tell me when they get older they are even thinking about joining the military themselves.

“He means a lot to me and I think it would be fun for him to go to boot camp,” said Caiden. “So he can have a new experience, because he’s always been with me.”

“You think they’ll do good in the army together?”

“Yes, they’ll win the army,” said Cullen,

Some of the kids that participated have parents or relatives in the military.

Saturday, March 31, kids will return to the Bong Center to collect their newly enlisted stuffed animals and visit the museum.