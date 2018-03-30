California Judge Rules, Coffee Needs Cancer Warnings

The coffee industry argued coffee was good for the body.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Scientists haven’t rendered a verdict on whether coffee is good or bad for you but a California judge has.

He says coffee sellers in the state should have to post cancer warnings.

The culprit is a chemical produced in the bean roasting process that is a known carcinogen and has been at the heart of an eight-year legal struggle between a tiny nonprofit group and Big Coffee.

Judge Elihu Berle ruled Wednesday in favor of the small nonprofit group in a decision that could eventually lead to millions of dollars in fines.

The industry argued the level of the chemical in coffee is too low to be harmful.

Afternoon coffee drinkers at a Los Angeles Starbucks said they might look into the warning, but the cup of joe was likely to win out.