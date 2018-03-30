Community Day Initiative Goes Into Effect

Duluth tourist attractions have free admission on select dates for residents and students

DULUTH, Minn. – The goal of Community Days is to inform residents of Duluth more about where their tourist tax dollars are going.

Through August, multiple organizations are setting aside a day where Duluth residents and students can enjoy them for free.

On Monday the first such event will be held at the Great Lakes Aquarium.

“We ramped up our shows, we have extra staff here to deal with the bigger crowd that we are anticipating. More shows, more demonstrations, more animal encounters, more everything to compensate for the more people” said Aquarium Executive Director, Joe Montisano.

Free admission for multiple Duluth attractions will continue next week including at The Depot and Zoo on Wednesday.

Participating organizations are:

Great Lakes Aquarium (April 2, 10am-2pm, Free admission and free parking for Duluth residents and students)

Duluth Depot (April 4, 9am-7pm, Free admission)

Greater Downtown Council (April 4, 11am-2pm, Free face painting and balloon animals at the Depot)

Lake Superior Zoo (April 4, 11am-4pm, Free admission)

Duluth Sister Cities International (May 23, 12pm-8pm, open house at DSCI office)

Glensheen (May 24, 9am-4pm, free classic tour)

Spirit Mountain Adventure Park (May 24, 4pm-8pm, free Timber Twister rides)

Lake Superior and Mississippi Railroads (August 3, 5:30pm, free rides along the St. Louis River)