Custom-fit Clubs Result in Better Golf Game

Active Adventures: Nevada Bob's Golf

DULUTH, Minn. – Although the Northland is seeing snow once again, Spring is here and warmer weather is on the horizon.

This makes it the perfect time to prepare for golf season.

Nevada Bob’s Golf is the only spot in the Northland that custom-fits club.

Manager Dan Szymczak says getting a custom-fit club can dramatically help your golf game.

Nevada Bob’s Golf is located at 2510 Maple Grove Road, Duluth, MN 55811 and can be reached at 218-722-3909.

For more information, head to nevadabobsduluth.com.