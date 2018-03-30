Duluth Bikes, Bicyclists Around the World Challenge Northlanders to Bike for 30 Days

30 Days of Biking Starts Saturday

DULUTH, Minn. – March is coming to an end and bicyclists around the world are hoping many join them for a biking challenge in April.

The 30 Days of Biking campaign challenges people to ride their bicycle every day for 30 days.

There is no limit on the ride; it can be around the block or for many miles.

Duluth Bikes is hosting a kick-off event on Saturday, March 31.

There will be two routes for group rides.

One starts at the Lakewalk at East High School, the other in the Lincoln Park business district.

Both are at 11:00 a.m.

They meet in the middle to end at Sir Ben’s for socializing, drinks, lunch, etc.

Duluth Bikes will also host weekly Friday group commute rides.

Routes, times, distances can be found on the Duluth Bikes Facebook page.