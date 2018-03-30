Duluth Judge Joins National Opioid Task Force

Judge Floerke is now one of 20 officials on the National Judicial Opioid Task Force.

DULUTH, Minn.- A national drug task force aiming to combat the opioid epidemic, is inviting a Duluth judge to join the team.

Sixth Judicial District Judge Shaun Floerke is working to fight the opioid epidemic not only in the Northland, but nationwide. Judge Floerke is now one of 20 officials on the National Judicial Opioid Task Force. The group is split into separate teams, each focusing on a different area. Judge Floerke, will help to find interventions for the criminal justice system. Looking at how prosecutors, judges, and probation officers can be more responsive to solving the problem. When Judge Floerke first received the invite, he was shocked. But Floerke says after speaking with members of the task force about their goals, he’s all for it.

“There’s a lot of stuff happening in Duluth that I think I can take out there and say hey this is what we’re doing and then I’m hoping I can bring stuff back too,”

Judge Floerke says this is a complex problem but he’s hopeful in the task force’s work plan.