Good Friday March

Rather than having just a church service, the Loaves and Fishes community had their annual Good Friday march.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Loaves and Fishes community decided to take to the streets of downtown Duluth for the annual Good Friday march.

But organizers say the movement is about so much more than just religion.

“About how we are mindful of class, race, sexual orientation and how we’re being inclusive to all those who might have lived different experiences than us” said volunteer, Chelsea Froemke.

The march began at the Duluth County Courthouse steps, making its way through the city.